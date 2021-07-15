News & Insights

Ocean Basket’s tasty alternatives

15 July 2021 - 05:00
Fish and chips. Picture: 123RF/pixelbliss
Fish and chips. Picture: 123RF/pixelbliss

The level 4 lockdown has forced the Ocean Basket group to refocus its advertising strategy. For the first time it will offer a special discount to customers.

The company says it normally does not do "deep discounting", but has decided to run a R45 fish-and-chips deal to "treat customers" and help cover basic running costs and overheads for franchisees. The advertising campaign for it runs on TV and social media. Ocean Basket says research shows home-bound people are spending more time on these media, so it used a "synergistic strategy".

As more and more restaurants close, some Ocean Basket franchises also offer a roadhouse-type option of serving customers in their cars.

