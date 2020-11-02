FREE | Read the 2020 edition of The Future of Media

Welcome to The Future of Media, a digital supplement developed in support of the 2020 Future of Media digitised series hosted in collaboration with Vodacom, EziAds, Everlytic, Proudly SA, The MediaShop, FM Redzone, The Media Online and Arena Events.

These unusual times demand that brands and marketers face the challenges head-on, armed with the information and tools to adapt and thrive.

With so much at stake for our economy and the investments required to sustain it, brand and marketing managers; media planners, buyers and owners; and advertisers must know how the media landscape is unfolding, and be fighting fit to weather the storms of disruption.

The industry must stay ahead of the game and gain new insights to prepare for the future. This is why the Future of Media conference went digital. It will continue to be a much-anticipated platform for expert knowledge sharing, and a view into the fast-paced changes happening in an increasingly fragmented SA and global media and economic landscape.

This supplement brings you thought-leadership articles, summaries of the online discussions, and video links of the online event. Topics include brand evolution, female “superbranders”, personalised content, collaboration in turbulent times, media sustainability, and the role of new telco tech in the media.

Thank you for joining us and becoming part of the Future of Media community. Enjoy the read!