North West learners challenge each other to play their part with Brand SA

Learners from Bafokeng High School, Botoka Secondary School, Potchefstroom Secondary School and Resolofetse Secondary School in North West are challenging each other to make a difference in their communities as part of the Brand SA “Play Your Part” campaign.

Each learner is competing for a chance to win a prize to the value of R50,000 for their school, while inspiring other learners from across the country to do the same.

The learners enter by sharing their activities on Facebook and tagging @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart and #GetInvolved. This is the second time this version of the “Play Your Part” campaign has engaged with learners online, with the hope that it can be rolled out across the country soon.

“The youth are the future of the country and this future is moulded from the contributions they make within their communities,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager for marketing.

“Play Your Part is a cornerstone of what Brand SA is all about,” she says. “Our hope is that this new format of the campaign will inspire the nation to get involved in their own communities, as each of us can make a difference as active citizens – no role is too small, and every contribution makes a big impact on the individuals affected.”

Join in the conversation with @Brand_SA.