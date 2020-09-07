Early investors in 4IR startups set to reap rewards

Early investors in start-ups with exposure to the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) are benefiting from significant revenue growth despite the physical constraints introduced by governments’ responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. Brand Hubb, an innovative e-commerce platform that influences how consumers interact with leading brands, experienced triple-digit growth in margin, revenue, and user interactions over the first seven months of 2020, despite the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus and lockdown.

“Part of the attraction of digital platforms is that they empower businesses to perform to their full potential regardless of the constraints introduced by the physical world,” says Brett Dawson, an early investor in the business. Brett invests in various early-stage businesses that are using technology to transform traditional business models through his private equity vehicle, Campan. His involvement in a new business ensures that two of the crucial components for success, namely management experience and capital, are in abundance.

“We invest in and nurture businesses that revolutionise customer service through the positive application of technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, data exchanges and cloud-based solutions,” says Dawson, before observing that 4IR offers the perfect backdrop to achieve the dual objectives of improving society and delivering stellar returns for investors. A challenge facing venture capitalists is to identify start-ups that are deploying technology in ways that encourage step-changes in consumer behaviour.

Brand Hubb is a case study in how changing a single behaviour can snowball into countless new opportunities. The business, underpinned by an innovative e-commerce platform, set out to offer consumers the ultimate digital retail experience; but soon embarked on a more challenging journey to revolutionise how local consumers interacted with leading brands. This journey was based on the premise that brands would reap huge longapiterm dividends by enhancing consumer relationships.

“We are challenging brands to rethink their digital marketing strategies in favour of meaningful customer interactions,” says Rob Anderson, Brand Hubb CEO. He adds that their Brand Rewards solution was a mechanism through which brands could redirect part of their digital advertising budgets to the end-customer, thus creating unrivalled brand loyalty. Consumers get to share in the channel rebates that were traditionally reserved for wholesalers in the brick-and-mortar retail world. “From a brand’s perspective, the ability to offer more than product, by way of enhanced consumer engagements, will prove invaluable over the long term,” he says.

Subsequent Brand Hubb innovations centred on maximising the use of its e-commerce platforms while improving consumer loyalty, brands’ consumer networks, and business-to-consumer sales. “We have developed APIs that make it possible for leading brands to easily integrate our Brand Rewards offering on their existing digital platforms,” says Anderson. “Participating brands are now able to compensate their loyal customers for interacting with them, on their digital platforms, instead of pouring money into Facebook, YouTube and other digital marketing agencies”.

The desire to reinvent how consumers interact with retail led to the next Brand Hubb innovation, known as Chip In, an online solution that unites gift-givers and gift-receivers around the common goal of a perfect gifting experience, enabling the process to take place entirely online.

Those in the millennial and following generations will have Brand Hubb, and the technology underpinning 4IR, to thank for preserving the art of gift giving.