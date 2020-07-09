Brand Hubb’s Chip In is changing how we exchange gifts

An innovative ecommerce platform is making waves by changing how SA consumers exchange gifts. Brand Hubb, which already offers an unparalleled business-to-consumer experience, has applied its online acumen to redesign the age-old social practice of giving and receiving gifts.

“We are expanding our business offering by leveraging technology to improve or reinvent stuffy tradition,” says Brand Hubb CEO Rob Anderson. “The next big idea is usually found by identifying and resolving areas that cause consumers pain or stress.”

Brand Hubb’s Chip In gifting solution was built to address the pain points that most consumers experience when giving gifts. Finding the perfect gift used to involve spending countless hours trawling through physical stores until, exhausted, the gift giver capitulated by buying anything that relieved them of their gifting obligation. The process of choosing something that a friend or acquaintance would appreciate was no longer exciting, but rather a dreaded and stressful chore.

The recipient of a gift has a difficult time too. Time and again they are forced to feign enjoyment or surprise at receiving an impractical or totally worthless gift. Society dealt with the problems by making wasting money on silly gifts the norm. Think, for example, of the secret Santa practice that plays out at offices worldwide. Giving gifts became a meaningless gesture that involved drawing a name from a hat and buying a trinket under an agreed-on and inadequate budget.

Digital natives can thank the fourth industrial revolution for providing the technology that will restore the art of gifting. Chip In is an online solution that unites the gift giver and gift receiver around the common goal of a perfect gifting experience. It makes the gift giver’s life simpler by removing the need to shop in the physical world. And it strips out the uncertainty of scanning thousands of pages of goods online by providing a list of gifts preapproved by the receiver.