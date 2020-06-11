Loyalty is priceless: a real opportunity for brands to get to know their customers

An innovative digital e-commerce platform, designed and developed in SA, has uncovered the Holy Grail of business-to-consumer (B2C) interactions. Consumer brands that adopt Brand Hubb’s unique customer loyalty solutions will go down in history as pioneers in marketing for the digital age.

“We are challenging leading brands to rethink their digital marketing strategies in favour of meaningful customer interactions through our Brand Rewards solutions,” says Rob Anderson, CEO of Brand Hubb. He believes that brands are directing their digital advertising spend to the wrong recipients.

Leading brands are responding to the fourth industrial revolution by pumping cash into digital marketing channels that promise to place their brand in front of customers such as millennials and Gen Zers. They spend millions of rand on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube to achieve fleeting exposure to these consumer segments.

Success is measured based on how many clicks or views the campaign achieves, but to what end? These campaigns have the unintended outcome of linking brands to customers’ negative perceptions of invasive digital marketing. Fleeting exposures no longer cut it in the fast-paced digital world.

An April 2019 study by the Denmark Technical University suggests that our collective attention span is narrowing. Each rand spent on securing a fleeting interaction from a prospective customer is a Pyrrhic victory. Yes, you had eyes on your brand, but you offered nothing of substance to grab and keep the customer’s attention.