Agency of the year for the second year in a row at Ciclope Africa Festival

Dedicated to moving images, the Ciclope Africa’s annual award show took place on March 17, marking another celebratory milestone for Joe Public United. The agency group took the Agency of the Year title for the second consecutive year. This came as the crowning achievement at the end of the virtual ceremony that saw Joe Public United being awarded across five categories, together with its client, Chicken Licken.

Every year, the Ciclope Africa Festival showcases the continent’s best in film craft across a broad spectrum of film formats, including commercials, short films and music videos. The Chicken Licken brand emerged as a regular jury favourite in the categories of Direction (90” and under), Casting (both for Everyone’s Talking About It) and Direction (91” to 180”), Production Design and Styling & Costume Design (for Thato the Time Traveller).

The show’s award selections were made after two rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference sitting in which the final winners were decided by the top producers and creatives on the panel.

The brand communications agency is honoured to be recognised among some of the top film houses on the continent and views this as affirmation of the success of a conscious drive to focus on excellence in film craft and emotive storytelling for its clients. Part of this drive is to demonstrate to clients the value that producing creative films of international award-winning standard can contribute to the growth of their brands.

“Being judged as the top agency for the second year running is an incredible honour. We are especially pleased to have achieved this through wins across a variety of categories, because it mirrors the continuous work we put into honing all aspects of our creative product.

“At the same time we’re always mindful that it’s through the trust placed in us by clients like Chicken Licken who recognise the power of creativity in growing their brands that enables us to do what we do best,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public CEO.

