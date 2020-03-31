Radio Awards 2020 Station of the Year finalists announced
Radio Awards finalists will need to submit a further motivation to be in contention for the prestigious Station of the Year Award
Station of the Year finalists, as well as finalists in the general categories of The Radio Awards 2020, have been announced following an intense adjudication process.
This year had a record number of entries (more than 2,000) from a record number of stations (more than 160). The entries were adjudicated by a team of 54 judges, and reviewed by BDO SA, the newly appointed auditor for The Radio Awards.
“We’re thrilled by the enthusiasm the radio industry has once again shown for acknowledging and celebrating outstanding talent and achievement. We would like to congratulate all finalists for giving the SA listening audience enjoyable, quality content to savour every day,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which manages The Radio Awards.
Station of the Year finalists in each of the licence categories – commercial, PBS, community and campus – were determined by the number of times they appear as a finalist across all general categories of The Radio Awards.
To stay in contention for the prestigious Station of the Year Award, finalists will need to submit a further motivation to be scored by The Radio Awards advisory panel, which includes a representative from the National Association of Broadcasters. The motivation needs to speak to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as its “X-factor”, or unique selling point. This score will account for the first half of a station’s final score. The second half of the final score will be determined by a station’s success in the other categories.
More than 80 awards will be made this year covering 25 general categories; Station of The Year; as well as four special categories which include the new Station Manager’s Choice, the Bursary Award, Bright Stars, and Hall of Fame inductees.
In light of the government's declared state of disaster and the collective national efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19, The Radio Awards gala dinner, which was scheduled to take place in Sandton on April 18, will be replaced with an online winners’ announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday April 17 at 2pm. Further information regarding access to the announcement will be shared in due course.
To view the full list of Station of The Year finalists, as well as general category finalists, please visit www.radioawards.co.za