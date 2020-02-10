Radio Awards invites station managers to nominate their ‘Behind the Scenes’ hero

From February 3-28 station managers are invited to nominate an individual at their station who they believe is an “unsung hero” – a team member who does not work on air, but brings an energy and positivity to the station environment and deserves to be in the running for the inaugural Station Manager’s Choice Award.

Taryn Westoby, head of the events division of Arena Holdings, the organisers of the Radio Awards, explains that this individual could be a PA or a member of the sales department or finance team – anyone who deserves recognition for their support of the on-air talent and station management. “A nomination from the station manager is a huge sign of appreciation for the work that they do,” she says.

Station managers are asked to take note of the following important information when making their nominations:

Nominations can only be made by the station manager and only one nominee can be entered per station

Please contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa to receive the secure link to the online nomination portal

Once online, complete the nomination form by providing a 200-word motivation and submit their nomination

The Radio Awards advisory panel will select the winner based on the following criteria: credibility, fellowship, work commitment, and personal performance as an unsung hero

Station managers will be contacted directly and informed of the finalist, who will also be announced on www.radioawards.co.za , as well as on all social media pages for the Radio Awards @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, and using #SARadioAwards)

The winner of the first Station Manager’s Choice Award will be announced on April 18 2020 at the Radio Awards gala dinner which will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Dates to note:

February 3 2020 – Nominations for Station Manager’s Choice open

February 28 2020 – Nominations for Station Manager’s Choice close

April 18 2020 – The Radio Awards gala dinner takes place in Sandton

For inquiries about the Station Manager’s Choice category, contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa or (011) 280-3228.

For more information about the Radio Awards, contact Taryn Westoby at westobyt@arena.africa or visit www.radioawards.co.za