The Radio Awards: calling for votes

The 10th annual radio awards event is taking place in April, and listeners are invited to support their favourite radio station by voting in the Radio Awards’ My Station competition. Every voter will automatically gain entry into a lucky draw and stand a chance to win R40,000 and two tickets to the Radio Awards dinner in Sandton on April 18. Voting can be done online on www.radioawards.co.za until March 13 2020.

According to Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ events division, winning a My Station award is a huge accolade that says much about a radio station’s influence with its listeners – a good message to be sending out to potential advertisers. Because of this, she says, broadcasters should be motivating their listeners to vote.

Listeners’ votes determine two results for stations: the Most Votes award goes to the station that received the most online votes from listeners, while the Most Loyal Listeners prize goes to the station that has the most votes as a ratio to its RAMS numbers.

Westoby says: “In past years My Station award winners have included Radio Islam, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, Radio Pretoria, Thobela FM, Groot FM, Radio 2000, Mix 93.8 FM, Hot 91.9, Ligwalagwala FM and Overvaal Stereo.”