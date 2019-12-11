Radio Awards introduce the Station Manager’s Choice Award

The Radio Awards have, over the 10 years they have taken place, become one of the radio industry’s annual highlights. Driven by innovation and the need for more inclusivity in the industry, 2020’s awards have been planned by a new advisory board, as well as industry stakeholders, with the involvement of the National Association of Broadcasters. In addition, a new category will be introduced in 2020: the Station Manager’s Choice Award.

Taryn Westoby, head of events for Arena Holdings (formerly known as the Tiso Blackstar Group), the organisers of the Radio Awards, says the Station Manager’s Choice Award is a first for the SA radio industry. “The award has been created to recognise those in the background – anyone who plays an integral role in radio and yet is not on air. This is the first time these team players have the opportunity to be acknowledged for their contribution.”

The award can be given to any team member – from a PA to the sales executive. It’s really a sign of appreciation from the station manager for the energy and support that person gives to the on-air team, says Westoby.

Any station manager who wishes to nominate someone on their team – the individual who goes above and beyond and epitomises the ethos of the station – can use the online portal to make their nominations from February 3 2020. Westoby advises station managers to consider creating an internal station feedback process to select the individual the station manager should nominate.

General category entries have opened.

Dates to diarise:

January 24 2020 – general category entries close

February 3 2020 – Station Manager’s Choice Award nominations open

April 18 2020 – the Radio Awards gala dinner

For inquiries about the Radio Awards 2020 entries, contact Phila Nkanunu at nkanunup@arena.africa or 011 340 9465. For more information, contact Taryn Westoby at westobyt@arena.africa or visit https://radioawards.co.za/

For the latest updates and news on social media, follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.