Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks campaign even got its biggest competitor talking

While December in SA is holiday season, January is inevitably broke season. Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken, launched a campaign for its wallet-friendly EasyBucks meals, based on the idea of “Everyone’s talking about it”.

All elements in its integrated campaign – from the film to the extended online films, the interactive website to social engagement and tactical print - ensured that the entire country was talking about EasyBucks.

In the next instalment of the campaign, the concept takes a step further. Unique to SA is the fact that locals still call Chicken Licken’s biggest competitor Kentucky. So, they decided to get the home of this competitor talking too, by putting up an EasyBucks billboard in the last place you’d expect: Kentucky in the US.