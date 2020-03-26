Coronavirus fallout: adspend falls victim too

Barty believes the impact on the bottom line will be client and category dependent. "I think recessionary measures have to a large degree been factored into planning, and our agency environment is already operating under austerity. The added impact of the coronavirus on some clients will be felt only in time."

Other agency heads agree the industry should expect change. Robyn de Villiers, chair of reputation management agency BCW Africa, says: "Many years of working in SA and across Africa [have shown] times of uncertainty often lead to delays in the decision to invest in communications, or to cancellations. But this is an unprecedented time; ongoing communication is needed now more than ever before."

Kgaugelo Maphai, MD of the Joburg office at The MediaShop, which has Shoprite Checkers and Tiger Brands on its books, says companies will be affected in different ways. "Most clients are dealing with the impact on sales, so it’s positive for food retailers. But for others — especially those dependent on products from China — it’s not too good," he says. He expects adspend to shrink in some categories but says it’s too early to say what the effect will be on media agencies’ collective bottom line.

Andrew Fradd, MD of Mortimer Harvey, which works with Absa and Vodacom Business, says talks with clients relate to reduced spending on planned activities. "The intent remains to ensure business continuity and sustained and relevant communications … we now have to understand the effect that working from home has on overheads and expenses."