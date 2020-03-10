Reduce the drop-out rate in SA’s higher-education institutions with digital transformation

Student engagement

Digital transformation can reduce drop-out rates by connecting with students at key moments in their studies and supporting them throughout the learning journey. Imagine what it could do for the economy and countless households.

Personalised learning

Most students today are digitally savvy and accustomed to the personalised, instant experiences that come with smart devices, apps, and the internet. Universities that meet them where they are have a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining students.

Supporting diversity

With SA’s melting pot of diversity, one-size-fits-all communication is futile. By using student data alongside some of today’s smart digital technologies, higher-education institutions can meet their students as individuals, in areas where they need support, making a significant difference to their student career.

Revenue and profitability

It’s a competitive economy and higher education is no exception. By adopting digital technologies, universities and other institutions can automate and streamline otherwise labour-intensive and time-consuming tasks, reducing costs and increasing efficiencies.