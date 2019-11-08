Chicken Licken travels back and forth in time in new TV commercial

You’ll never guess where Chicken Licken is heading next. Or should we say when? In its latest TV ad creation in partnership with brand and communications agency Joe Public United, Chicken Licken goes on a journey through the centuries, back in time, all in the name of peace.

Inner peace is what “Rock My Soul” is all about, but this time the creative team wanted to take our country’s famously friendly SA vibes and see what happens when we spread peace across the world, and even across time itself, via Thato the Time Traveller.

The ad stars Sheldon Marema as guy-next-door Thato, who becomes an unsuspecting “inter-dimensional” hero, armed only with his chilled-out attitude and Rock My Soul meal.

Of course, Chicken Licken is central to the ad in more ways than one, with the store at the end revealing a conceptual twist (spoiler alert) relating to your till slip.