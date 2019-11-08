Achieving the maximum potential within a marketer/agency partnership – what does it take?

To do this, a management structure should be set up from the start, and it must include the flexibility required to accommodate market changes over time. Part of this structure must include the evaluation or inventory of self and the other. Each party should have a set of questions they ask themselves about their own company and behaviours, and then about their agency’s.

Once this is done, an independent mediator who is well versed in industry issues and requirements, as well as sourcing solutions, should analyse the documents to determine areas of satisfaction and areas of concern for both parties. Then mediation can begin. While it may not be comfortable initially, if all parties are undertaking these steps in order to salvage the relationship, they will be present with open minds and optimism.

Principles lie in the data

For the data given to the independent mediator to be effective, it must be robust enough to support measurable facts. Where companies rate each other purely on feelings, the outcome is unlikely to be positive. Data accumulated over the period of the relationship is impartial and can move discussions from “personalities” to “principles”.

While many organisations set out their service-level agreements and expectations at the start of their relationships, too few set up the “prenup” – the relationship management structure that could ease the arduous task of the break-up and the moving on.

Again, key to the stability of the relationship structure is solid data – which holds true under any and all circumstances and can rid the business association of the questioning, accusations and resentment that come before someone draws the divorce card.

Reaching the potential heights in the marketer/agency partnership will naturally consist of some low moments on the way. How these are navigated, smoothed over and adapted to by both parties – with the goals firmly in place – is the key to partnership success.

ABOUT THE IAS & SCOPEN

The IAS in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in SA in 2006. The IAS specialises in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies.

International associate company AAR Group was founded more than 40 years ago in the UK and has associates and branches throughout the world.

The IAS is committed to the international and local pitch guidelines as defined by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising UK and the Association of Communications Agencies SA.

SCOPEN Africa was launched in SA in 2016 in partnership with the IAS. The IAS now owns 26% of SCOPEN Africa (Grupo Consultores Africa). For information on SCOPEN Africa, visit scopen.com

https://www.agencyselection.co.za/

Since their inception in 1990, the FM AdFocus Awards have become the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised not only for their creative marketing skills, but for their overall business acumen as well. The awards are a landmark on the SA marketing and communications landscape, celebrating advertising effectiveness. The 2019 FM AdFocus Awards take place on November 27.