SA’s best-liked ads

M&C Saatchi Abel has clinched what is arguably the most important annual accolade in SA advertising, the "most-liked television ad" rating. The work for Nando’s is called "We can fix our S#*t" and takes a light-hearted jab at life in SA.

The top 20 most-liked ads are compiled by research agency Kantar, which polls consumers about the ads that resonate most with them.

Kantar says of the Nando’s work that won the 2018 honour: "It’s this unique creative style and the way that Nando’s risks it all, walking a fine line between appropriate and inappropriate, that has landed this ad in first place."

Coming in at No 2 is sportswear brand Nike’s ad "Just do it: Caster Semenya", which also won a Glass Lion at the recent Cannes Festival of Creativity. The ad was produced by the Wieden+Kennedy agency in Amsterdam and tells "an engaging story that creates a strong, emotional and meaningful impression in consumers’ minds", says Kantar. "It is purposeful advertising at its best and the ad sparks further debate on inclusion and equality, putting the #FairnessFirst movement squarely in the spotlight."

The ad reflects on the gender controversy surrounding Semenya, but shows that none of it is going to stop her. "That’s too bad," says Semenya of her critics, "because I was born to do this" — inspiring consumers, notes Kantar, to "just do it" too.

In third place is an ad for sparkling wine Bernini called "Press for sparkle" by the boutique local agency Singh & Sons. Kantar says the ad creates an aspirational feel — playing in the emotive territory of a girls’ night out, setting a beautiful, glamorous and luxurious backdrop for the drink.

The research agency says the top 20 ads have an SA flavour, with local ad agencies leading the way.

It’s worth noting that an ad for anti-inflammatory drug Voltaren from Saatchi & Saatchi’s SA office was made to travel. "We usually see global ads appearing in the SA market, and not often SA ads in global markets — highlighting the ad’s ability to cross borders and still engage in another market because it tells a universal story."