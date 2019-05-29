Could the Amazon Go model of seamless, automated shopping work in SA?

Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and other next-generation automation technologies are starting to revolutionise the retail business. One glimpse of the future can be seen in Amazon Go’s “Just Walk Out” stores, now open in a handful of major cities in the US.

Shoppers simply check into the store with the Amazon Go app, take the products they want, and walk out. That’s it – no need to stand in a queue, check out at a point of sale and whip out your card to pay. It’s a retail experience as simple and seamless as ordering an Uber.

In the background, scanners and cameras watch customers as they move through the store, the AI keeps tabs on the items they have taken from the shelves, and the goods they have picked up are charged to their account when they leave. The technology is impressive, but probably too expensive for a country like SA, where labour costs are low and self-service at the point of sale has yet to take off.

An approach for SA

That raises the question of what an AI-powered retail experience might look like in SA. Perhaps it may more closely resemble the approach Alibaba has taken with its Hema stores in China, with a few tweaks. Here’s how Hema works: people scan barcodes using their smartphones to find more product information or add goods to their basket.

Once they’re done, customers can walk out with their goods or have them delivered to their homes within 30 minutes. Though automation might raise trade union hackles and fears of job losses, this model needn’t necessarily result in people being replaced with AI. Instead of cutting jobs, retailers could retrain cashiers to become customer service representatives.