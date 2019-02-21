Retail fallout linked to need for innovation

British senior retail executive Andrew Jennings agrees:

“If you are not open to change, especially in retail, you are in serious trouble. Customers want to be thrilled and entertained by retailers. Brick and mortar shops have a future, but only if it is an omnichannel business.”

Speaking at the UCT Graduate School of Business recently, Jennings, author of the book Almost Is Not Good Enough — How To Win And Lose In Retail, shared his advice on how retailers can be successful in the face of this kind of disruption. He believes some of the key elements for a successful retail business are knowing your customer, his or her needs, desires and aspirations; constantly innovating with a focus on technology; hiring talented people who are passionate about the store and the entire project; and putting change at the centre of everything you do.

“You have to constantly course-correct in the retail industry of today. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two very important factors for retail in the future.”

Others have provided similar advice to retailers. Claire McCamley, a senior lecturer in marketing at the University of Huddersfield recently argued that successful shops will spend time with and listen to their customers to find out what will meet their needs and make them feel special. Like Jennings, McCamley says the right kind of staff who are motivated to provide an excellent in-store customer experience will be another key feature of successful stores. Furthermore, the shops of the future will focus on in-store design and ambience that make a customer feel good being there.

“Stores will reflect the brand’s identity, which has encouraged customers to enter it in the first place. But more than this they should make the transition from online to offline not only crucial, but exciting. The future of retail is about social interaction. Customers want to be entertained, engaged and emotionally stimulated. Physical stores must enable consumers to have positive experiences.

“This may be done through creating an element of surprise for customers, perhaps through art, in-store pop-ups or virtual reality. If stores can surprise and entertain their customers, then they are more likely to develop an emotional connection and keep them coming back for more,” says McCamley.