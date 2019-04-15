2019 Liberty Radio Awards winners

The winners of the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards were announced at a gala banquet in Sandton on Saturday evening. The annual awards programme is widely regarded as the Oscars of the SA radio industry.

This year’s big winners were Hot 91.9 FM in the community radio station category, Kaya FM 95.0 in the commercial category, Umhlobo Wenene FM in the public broadcasting service category and Tuks FM 107.2 in the campus radio station category.

The aim of the event is to promote excellence in radio, says Lance Rothschild, CEO of the Liberty Radio Awards. “Excellent performance and content reward listeners for the time they spend listening to a station or programme and compel them to remain tuned in for longer. They also reinforce the relationship between a station or programme and the listener, which contributes to the sustainability of radio.”

Rothschild says the standard of this year’s entries was exceptionally high and though the adjudication scoring was close, he is confident that the results reflect the best work in the industry.

Hot 91.9 FM was awarded an impressive 11 awards. Simon Parkinson was named as the best afternoon drive presenter, The Big Joburg Drive as the best afternoon drive show, Jeremy Mansfield as the best breakfast show presenter, Mansfield in the Morning as the best breakfast show , Touching 100 Lives as the best community project, William Scott and Sam Cowen as the best content producers, The Mark Pilgrim Show as the best daytime show, Gladys Sithole as the best news bulletin reader and Touching 100 Lives in honour of Madiba’s 100th birthday as the best promotions stunt/event. Hot 91.9 FM won the prize for campus and community station imaging, and was named the overall station of the year in the community category.

In the campus radio station category Tuks FM 107.2 won six awards, namely as best afternoon drive show, the best breakfast show, the best music show, the best night-time show and the best radio innovation for Hear the Sights; and it was named the overall station of the year.

Kaya FM 95.9 won five awards altogether. In the categories afternoon drive show, business and afternoon show it was awarded for Kaya Bizz. The prize for the best field news reporter went to Nompumelelo Ngubeni, the news and actuality show category was won by Today with John Perlman, and Kaya FM was named station of the year in the commercial radio section.

Umhlobo Wenene FM also won a total of five awards. These were for Amaza Ntshanga as best afternoon drive presenter, Khanya Gqiyazana as the best daytime show, Ikwayala Eziphambili as the best music show, Ezemidlalo as the best sports show and the station itself as the overall station of the year in the public broadcasting category.