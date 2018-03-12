It's time to fine-tune your radio experience
Here's why you shouldn't miss the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards Conference
The Liberty Radio Awards Conference is the ideal opportunity to learn more about radio, discover new ideas and gain insights into sharpening your offering – all to help you make radio that's attractive to clients and their budgets.
It's taking place on April 14 2018 from 9.30am at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton.
You'll meet and network with a room of like-minded people; discover bold ideas, new thought processes and insights on key industry topics; develop relationships with industry stakeholders; and invest in yourself by gaining practical information from experts and thought leaders.
List of panels
Programming trends and developments
What do listeners want from your station and/or show? Programming and content are at the core of what we do every day in the radio industry. It’s what makes listeners tune into your station/show and what keeps them there. What are stations doing to attract and retain audiences? Where are they doing their research and what elements are they bringing together to make a compelling product?
- Justine Cullinan, station manager, 5FM
- Greg Maloka, MD, Kaya FM
- Kevin Fine, CEO, Jacaranda FM
How to build an audience and sales
Building an audience is at the heart of all radio programming. How do some of the best in the business go about building brand awareness and converting it to sales? Hear from some of the stations that are leading the market in growing listenership numbers and revenue.
- Lloyd Madurai, founder and station MD, HOT 91.9 FM
- Alfie Jay, operations director, Algoa FM
- Renee Redelinghuys, MD, Heart FM
Broadcasting technology
DAB is coming to SA – but when? Gain insights and knowledge on the possibilities offered by DAB.
- Presented by Lynn Mansfield, chairperson of Saibda and a steering board member of WorldDAB
SA radio legends
This panel discussion will feature some of the big names of broadcasting – people who have made it in the industry and who have many an anecdote to share about what they have seen in their careers.
- Panel to be announced soon
Want more information?
Visit www.libertyradioawards.co.za or contact phila@libertyradioawards.co.za.
