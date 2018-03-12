It's time to fine-tune your radio experience

List of panels

Programming trends and developments

What do listeners want from your station and/or show? Programming and content are at the core of what we do every day in the radio industry. It’s what makes listeners tune into your station/show and what keeps them there. What are stations doing to attract and retain audiences? Where are they doing their research and what elements are they bringing together to make a compelling product?

Justine Cullinan, station manager, 5FM

Greg Maloka, MD, Kaya FM

Kevin Fine, CEO, Jacaranda FM

How to build an audience and sales

Building an audience is at the heart of all radio programming. How do some of the best in the business go about building brand awareness and converting it to sales? Hear from some of the stations that are leading the market in growing listenership numbers and revenue.

Lloyd Madurai, founder and station MD, HOT 91.9 FM

Alfie Jay, operations director, Algoa FM

Renee Redelinghuys, MD, Heart FM

Broadcasting technology

DAB is coming to SA – but when? Gain insights and knowledge on the possibilities offered by DAB.

Presented by Lynn Mansfield, chairperson of Saibda and a steering board member of WorldDAB

SA radio legends

This panel discussion will feature some of the big names of broadcasting – people who have made it in the industry and who have many an anecdote to share about what they have seen in their careers.