Liberty Radio Awards conference to focus on best practice
For the first time this year, the annual Liberty Radio Awards conference will be held on the same day as the Liberty Radio Awards banquet. The conference, which takes place from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm on Saturday, April 14 at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, will be followed that evening by the awards banquet at the same venue.
Lance Rothschild, CEO of the Liberty Radio Awards, says the conference is a must-attend for those working in the industry. “As one of only two radio conferences on the SA calendar, this conference is a great opportunity to learn more about the industry and the craft behind creating great radio. It’s also a good opportunity to network with like-minded industry professionals.”
Rothschild explains that the decision to hold the conference on the same day as the awards banquet was taken to make it easier for radio professionals from outside Gauteng to attend.
This year’s conference has been structured to focus on all the fundamentals behind the creation of great radio. It will take an in-depth look at how to market radio to build both sales and audiences. It will also focus on new trends and ideas, and explore the latest technology and the thinking behind the medium in order to provide guidance on how to create a better offering for clients and listeners.
The big take-out:
This year’s Liberty Radio Awards Conference assesses the pressing issues around radio in today’s climate – research, the importance of content and programming in order to grow sales and audiences and the growth of technology on the platform.
Trends in programming and developments will reveal what listeners expect from a radio station or a particular show. Pivotal to this – in fact, the very DNA of the radio industry – is content and programming. This is what draws listeners, keeps them loyal or drives them to change the station. The conference will investigate what various radio stations are doing to retain audiences and attract new ones as well as where their research is coming from and how they are making their offering ever more captivating for listeners.
Developments in audience research will be another area of focus at this year’s conference. Given that the “new” radio audience measurement research by the Broadcast Research Council has now been available for the past three years, this is perhaps a fitting time to analyse the learnings emanating from the findings and to discuss coming data trends. The discussion will be around how stations can use these insights in practice and what type of data we can look forward to in the future.
Building sales and audiences is the objective of all radio programming. The Liberty Radio Awards conference will provide insights into which stations are doing this best and about how to build brand awareness that converts to sales. The radio stations that are getting this right will be talking about how they’ve been growing their listenership together with their revenue.
On the technology front, Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) is coming to SA shores – but no-one seems to know exactly when this is will happen. The conference will take the audience through the possibilities offered by DAB.
Finally, a group of SA’s broadcasting heavyweights will reminisce about their radio journeys through the years, and talk about what they’ve done and what lessons they have learnt.
Conference tickets are R750 per person, excluding Vat. For more information on the Liberty Radio Awards conference, contact phila@libertyradioawards.co.za.
