Liberty Radio Award winners announced

Algoa FM, Hot 91.9FM and PUKfm 93.6 are SA’s top commercial, community and campus radio stations. These and other category winners were announced at the Liberty Radio Awards, which were held in Sandton over the weekend.

The annual awards recognise a “station of the year” in each category – commercial, community and campus – with judges considering the quality and depth of the station’s entries, its commitment to on-air innovation, audience trends, community outreach and whether it is accurately reaching its target audience. This year the station of the year category included public broadcasting services.

Winning breakfast shows included Kfm 94.5’s Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs in the commercial category, Radio Today’s Tom London Breakfast show in the community category, and campus radio station PUKfm 93.6’s Big Bang Breakfast. Best breakfast show presenters were Kaya FM’s David O’Sullivan (commercial), Mix 93.8 FM’s Tony Blewitt (community) and Tuks FM 107.2’s Nicolas Laurence (campus).

The favourite commercial afternoon drive show was Metro FM’s The Drive, while Hot 91.9 FM’s Big Joburg Drive won the community category, and Tuks FM 107.2’s The Drive Way was the best campus afternoon drive show. Favourite afternoon presenters were East Coast Radio’s Bongani Mtolo (commercial), Hot 91.9 FM’s Simon Parkinson (community) and UCT Radio’s Naushaad Maharaj (campus).