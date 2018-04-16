Liberty Radio Award winners announced
The Liberty Radio Awards have recognised Algoa FM, Hot 91.9FM and PUKfm 93.6 as SA’s top commercial, community and campus radio stations
Algoa FM, Hot 91.9FM and PUKfm 93.6 are SA’s top commercial, community and campus radio stations. These and other category winners were announced at the Liberty Radio Awards, which were held in Sandton over the weekend.
The annual awards recognise a “station of the year” in each category – commercial, community and campus – with judges considering the quality and depth of the station’s entries, its commitment to on-air innovation, audience trends, community outreach and whether it is accurately reaching its target audience. This year the station of the year category included public broadcasting services.
Winning breakfast shows included Kfm 94.5’s Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs in the commercial category, Radio Today’s Tom London Breakfast show in the community category, and campus radio station PUKfm 93.6’s Big Bang Breakfast. Best breakfast show presenters were Kaya FM’s David O’Sullivan (commercial), Mix 93.8 FM’s Tony Blewitt (community) and Tuks FM 107.2’s Nicolas Laurence (campus).
The favourite commercial afternoon drive show was Metro FM’s The Drive, while Hot 91.9 FM’s Big Joburg Drive won the community category, and Tuks FM 107.2’s The Drive Way was the best campus afternoon drive show. Favourite afternoon presenters were East Coast Radio’s Bongani Mtolo (commercial), Hot 91.9 FM’s Simon Parkinson (community) and UCT Radio’s Naushaad Maharaj (campus).
The big take-out
Kaya FM’s Kaya Bizz was named best business and finance show.
Liberty Radio Awards CEO Lance Rothschild said the standard of the entries this year was extremely high, and that the winners stood out from a host of excellent finalists in all categories. There were, however, some exceptional entries, including the radio documentary winner, RSG Monitor’s Vroue Tronk. The documentary is an excellent example of high quality sound effects, Rothschild said, with writing that makes it extremely emotional. “I was also astounded at the maturity shown in the entries from Tuks FM 107.2,” he added.
“I am confident that each of the winners is the best entry submitted in their particular category – each win is well deserved and has certainly raised the bar in the radio category,” said Rothschild, adding that it was interesting this year to note the incorporation of social media feedback into programme construction.
Killy Bacela, divisional director of group branding & marketing at headline sponsor Liberty, said the awards show the important and far-reaching role that radio plays in our country. “They truly celebrate the diversity in language, culture and the uniqueness of our nation,” said Bacela.
