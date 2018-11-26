A year of wins for Joe Public Connect
Joe Public Connect scoops more accolades at SA's Assegai Awards
Gold was certainly on the cards for Joe Public Connect this year, firstly topping tables at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, followed by the team’s leading performance at the Direct Marketing Association of SA’s Assegai Awards.
At the New Generation Awards, Joe Public Connect brought home a grand total of 14 awards that included the coveted Digital Agency of the year, Digital Brand of the Year (black by Cell C), and Corporate of the Year (SAB) titles.
The growth of its people is an important purpose pillar for the digital agency, which is echoed by the Gold accolades won in the individual categories for Best Community Engagement Manager award and Best Digital Designer of the Year at this year’s New Generation Awards ceremony.
After being shortlisted for 12 Assegai awards, the fast-rising digital agency continued its winning streak with all 12 awards converted on the night. Joe Public won three, totalling 15 awards for Joe Public United. Joe Public Connect also took home the Assegai’s coveted Agency of the Year title.
With more awards added to Joe Public Connect’s shelves, the agency continues to be experts in the field of innovative website design and development and content, digital interaction, digital direct marketing and customer experience, striving to deliver brand growth and result-yielding campaigns.
“Our success at this year’s New Gen and Assegai Awards is evidence of the strong relationships we have with our clients. It also shows the team’s drive to develop more customer-experience led solutions. We have no doubt that in 2019 we will continue to harness our passion for creativity,” says Dani Morley, managing partner at Joe Public Connect. It was campaigns for clients Anglo American, SAB, black and Chicken Licken across varying categories that stood out, showcasing the agency’s excellent work.
Winning across a wide range of categories, the awards collected at both award ceremonies are not only a demonstration of the agency’s diverse strengths but is living testament to their purpose of growth through integral digital innovation.
Visit the website to view the New Generation Awards winners.
For more information, visit www.joepublicunited.co.za and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
This article was paid for by Joe Public.