A year of wins for Joe Public Connect

After being shortlisted for 12 Assegai awards, the fast-rising digital agency continued its winning streak with all 12 awards converted on the night. Joe Public won three, totalling 15 awards for Joe Public United. Joe Public Connect also took home the Assegai’s coveted Agency of the Year title.

With more awards added to Joe Public Connect’s shelves, the agency continues to be experts in the field of innovative website design and development and content, digital interaction, digital direct marketing and customer experience, striving to deliver brand growth and result-yielding campaigns.

“Our success at this year’s New Gen and Assegai Awards is evidence of the strong relationships we have with our clients. It also shows the team’s drive to develop more customer-experience led solutions. We have no doubt that in 2019 we will continue to harness our passion for creativity,” says Dani Morley, managing partner at Joe Public Connect. It was campaigns for clients Anglo American, SAB, black and Chicken Licken across varying categories that stood out, showcasing the agency’s excellent work.

Winning across a wide range of categories, the awards collected at both award ceremonies are not only a demonstration of the agency’s diverse strengths but is living testament to their purpose of growth through integral digital innovation.

Visit the website to view the New Generation Awards winners.

For more information, visit www.joepublicunited.co.za and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was paid for by Joe Public.