Joe Public United tops the tables as Loeries Agency of the Year

At the annual Loeries Awards show in 2018, Joe Public United won the prestigious Agency of the Year award and a grand total of 30 Loeries – including eight gold, six silver, seven bronze and nine Craft Certificate awards.

Bringing home eight gold Loeries is a fantastic validation of the agency’s ability to deliver creative excellence. These accolades, along with the coveted Agency of the Year award, are the result of Joe Public United’s constant drive to do better than its best, and then better still, year after year. This year, the group marks its 20th birthday and winning this title for the first time makes it an especially historic moment.

As Joe Public United exists to grow its people, clients and country, these awards prove that the agency is living its purpose and that award-winning creativity is a lot more effective in growing brands and businesses.

If there’s any remaining doubt about just how seriously the agency takes its “Growth” philosophy, the arrival of its “One Stride at a Time” team on the DStv Seminar of Creativity stage, after completing a 700km journey to the Loeries on foot to raise funds for Joe Public’s One School at a Time initiative, is all the proof anyone could ask for.

To achieve this, 42 runners set off from Joe Public’s doors on August 14 and handed over their collective kilometres to the core long-distance team of 11, who then ran the remaining distance to the International Convention Centre in Durban on August 17. They were greeted by some of the country’s top creatives, marketers and international speakers.

Awards are more than just mere creative accolades. They are evidence of the calibre of creative business solutions that Joe Public United offers its clients. The agency’s success at this year’s Loeries Awards is dedicated to the clients it has partnered with, who are willing to pursue creative excellence and who recognise it as the key to the growth of their brands. It’s a tribute to its people’s relentless pursuit of excellence in the growth of their craft.

This article was paid for by Joe Public.