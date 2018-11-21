Singles’ Day: The largest e-commerce day you haven’t heard about

For all the hype around Black Friday, there’s a sale that’s even larger that few South Africans have heard about. With sales last year double that of the US’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, China’s Singles’ Day, on November 11, is the world’s largest e-commerce event. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma made the day what it is, starting off in 2009 with an event akin to Amazon’s Prime Day. Now it’s bigger, much bigger. Sales last year started with a massive $1bn in the first two minutes, culminating in $17.8bn spent on the day.

Can SA e-tailers use Singles’ Day to spark a local shopping spree, or perhaps initiate our own day, similar to this ?

Getting a head start

Singles’ Day is not well-known locally. It seemed to have started at a Chinese university as a day celebrating those who are single, with the date (11/11) containing many “singles”. South Africans who shop on e-commerce platform AliExpress, owned by Alibaba, might have noticed Singles’ Day being heavily promoted through the app, but apart from this there’s not much else locally that gives away the day’s significance. Can this change as Singles’ Day grows?

Perhaps, with local media last year reporting on the success of the day, it could just happen that through hype, Singles’ Day, much like Black Friday, crosses the pond and finds a local foothold. This might not be a bad thing , since it’s the large e-tailers with big budgets that get the most attention on Black Friday. If smaller companies start picking up on Singles’ Day, they could get a head start on specials, particularly as Singles’ Day is on November 11 while Black Friday is on the last Friday of November and already saturated with deals.

But perhaps, instead adopting overseas sales days, shouldn’t local retailers look at creating one of our own? South Africans are proud of our heritage and having a market day could do much to spark interest without having to piggyback off global trends. What about an event to drive online sales on Heritage Day?