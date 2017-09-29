Creativity that works

For a second year Ogilvy & Mather tops the Creative Circle rankings — the prestigious list determining, by awards, the most creative agencies in SA.

Points are allocated according to success achieved at awards shows locally and internationally, including the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and the Loeries. Ogilvy’s self-standing agencies in Joburg and Cape Town top the list and are followed by TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg and its group counterpart, OpenCo. Y&R Cape Town rounds off the top five.

In the agency group ranking, top spot is occupied by Ogilvy, followed by TBWA and FCB. Outgoing Ogilvy CEO Abey Mokgwatsane says the Creative Circle accolade matters because "it demonstrates our agencies are achieving the hardest thing of all: consistent and persistent creativity." Ogilvy chief creative officer Pete Case says the secret to topping the rankings is delivering creatively all the time and on every brief, "to build brands that matter".