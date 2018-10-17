Tickets now on sale to attend MMA SA Accelerate Forum featuring 14 top speakers

The rapid pace at which time and technology are moving is the impetus behind MMA SA’s (Mobile Marketing Association) 2018 Forum theme: Accelerate. From AI to CX, the marketing world is undergoing seismic shifts and it is essential that mobile marketers keep up.

A total of 14 speakers, including two international guests – vice president for BBM Messenger across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, Adam Pattison; and App Flyer’s MD for UK, France and EMEA, Paul Wright – take to the stage on November 1 at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton to discuss 2019 mobile marketing trends and “projections” as well as 2018 key learnings and “reflections”.

MMA SA’s 2018 Forum will include Pattison talking about the digital paradox and what brands and content providers can do to take advantage of an increasingly post-digital world; Standard Bank’s Bellinda Carreira will share insights about the widespread adoption of data-driven marketing solutions, within a market context that is changing faster and more significantly than ever before; and guest speaker Julia Ahlfeldt, a certified customer experience professional, will unpack the impact that CX has on brands and their customers.

“We have carefully curated this year’s forum to include senior speakers who can provide expert insight into what we’ve gleaned from 2018 as well as what we can expect in 2019,” says Sarah Utermark, MMA SA’s country director.