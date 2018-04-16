SA digital agencies make their mark in MMA’s first Business Impact Index

Four SA digital agencies – Digitas Liquorice, Yonder Media, Gloo@Ogilvy and Gorilla – have been placed in the top 10 of the EMEA Mobile Marketing Association’s (MMA’s) inaugural Smarties Business Impact Index, while Digitas Liquorice and Yonder Media were ranked numbers 2 and 3 in the global index’s ranking.

Gloo@Ogilvy came in at 10th position globally and in third position in EMEA, while Gorilla came in 11th overall globally and fourth in EMEA.

The MMA’s Business Impact Index (BII) identifies and ranks agencies (media, creative and specialist), holding companies, agency networks, advertisers, brands and technology enablers, who, through their campaigns and mobile activities, are having the biggest business impact in their organisations, their country, the African continent and around the world.

The index is based on the methodology of the World Advertising Research Centre, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness. It analyses the finalist and award-winning campaigns from the prior year’s Smarties Awards competitions that occurred across eight countries, in four regions and in the global competition in 2017.

“This is a significant achievement for SA digital agencies and a testament to their ability to grow their clients’ business models through mobile. They have performed exceedingly well against their peers, outperforming most of the global players, highlighting that SA agencies are as well developed in mobile as their global counterparts. This despite the perception that these countries are further along the development curve when it comes to mobile,” says Sarah Utermark, country director of MMA SA.