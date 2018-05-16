Budweiser lights up the world ahead of the Fifa World Cup tournament

Budweiser has launched its biggest-ever global campaign ahead of the Fifa World Cup competition, which takes place in Russia next month. Titled “Light up the Fifa World Cup”, the campaign has been launched in more than 50 countries, including SA.

Budweiser, the official beer sponsor of the Fifa World Cup for more than three decades, was launched last year in SA by Anheuser-Busch InBev, and is locally brewed. The campaign aims to “encapsulate the unparalleled euphoric energy of the world’s biggest sporting event”, and will feature drones carrying Budweisers from its Missouri brewery to groups of people watching the games around the world.

The brand will be handing out more than 8m branded red cups that are activated by noise to light up, both at the games and at viewing events and bars around the world while the World Cup takes place. Other elements of the campaign include a variety of integrated experiential, digital and social programmes in each country. “One of our primary goals through the Fifa World Cup is to grow our brand globally,” says Alistair Hewitt, brand director for Budweiser at SAB and AB InBev Africa.

Locally the brand is working with a community in the Transkei to provide it with a soccer pitch and clubhouse that is totally solar powered. “We intend to host a viewing of a World Cup match where we will hand over the pitch to the community,” says Hewitt.

Since launching in SA, Budweiser has put an emphasis on 100%-renewable energy resources and is working towards producing beer locally with entirely renewable resources by 2019.

Though SA did not qualify to take part in the tournament, the brand is going to great lengths to ensure that SA football fans will be able to watch all 64 fixtures, says Hewitt.