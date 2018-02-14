The evolution of marketing insights

Technological changes affect social context, which in turn alters the interpretation of meaning as well as value and impact, he said. Research methodologies that remain current are important for allowing marketers to tap into the subconscious drivers of behaviour to gain a deeper understanding of consumers and to increase the speed at which information is collected to ensure actionable, real-time insights.

So here’s how insights have evolved. First, the “sample” is dead. “Gender, race, age and socio-economic positions are no longer what we use to define people. People are multifaceted and form distinct segments or social groups, which we call tribes,” McFadyen said. Examples of social tribes include influencers, new age hipsters, sneakerheads and foodies.

Next, he said, it’s time to stop asking consumers questions. They don’t think about brands, so asking them questions about what they have been drinking for the past six months does little to enhance brand value. Research methods, McFadyen added, should evolve to facilitate conversations with consumers and tap into their subconscious, which will provide cues to relevant insights – the “whys” that have the potential to predict trends and influence behaviour.

He concluded by saying that cultural insights are the most important. “We determine cultural insights by allowing people to talk about themselves instead of simply asking them questions about brands. These insights ultimately allow us to understand what drives their passion points and motivations,” he said. Moreover, brands should be targeting cultural movements, engaging with smaller communities of people that are easier to activate and allow for quicker go-to-market strategies.