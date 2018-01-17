Customer obsession – a 2018 priority – and other trends

The report says growth will become the priority for marketers in 2018. There will also be a trend toward breaking down the silos that exist between customer experience teams and brands, and this will help ensure that the customer experience delivers on the brand’s promise.

Of course, technology remains an important focus for the new year, and CMOs need to know their tech in order to use the insights gathered and translated by technology into integrated brand experiences that enhance consumer trust in brands. Budget will be allocated to marketing technologies, automation and commerce capabilities.

Questions about the transparency and effectiveness of digital advertising, which have been increased by Procter & Gamble‘s US$140m withdrawal from advertising earlier this year, is making adspend increasingly hard to motivate for and justify. Forrester predicts that other brands will follow suit and repurpose this budget to invest in customer experience.

In this landscape, the report maintains that savvy CMOs will focus on experience and emotion, saying they will blend their knowledge of technology, their insight-driven mindsets and their emotional empathy with consumers to drive growth and innovation.

Customers, it says, want to form close connections. Because of this, CMOs will be driven more than ever to understand their customers at a deeper level, and the use of data will help in this regard. “Emotion is embedded into every customer interaction. Every time a customer directs his attention somewhere, gives something emphasis or remembers something, it is because emotion told him to do so,” the report states.

The CMO who is able to recognise this and use these insights, emotions and connections to create a deeper focus on customer obsession will drive growth from within the marketing department.