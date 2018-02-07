Millennials are driving cause marketing

For millennials, (those born between 1979 and 2001), the Internet has always been a fact of life. So, too, has climate change, widespread socio-economic injustice, threats of mass extinction, terrorism, unchecked human consumption and waste.

Every generation is shaped by its times, and many social historians focus on marrying awareness of parenting strategies of the day with knowledge of the state of the world to better understand a particular age cohort that is one day going to mature into dominating the world’s economic and political spheres.

Millennials’ time of influence has come. In 2014, millennials in the workplace outnumbered baby boomers, and just a year later they also surpassed Generation X workers. By 2020, the global workforce will be dominated by millennials and they will subsequently control the largest portion of the world’s disposal income.

This is something that, naturally, captures the attention of marketers and makes them interested in understanding the characteristics of this generation so that they can predict how to draw millennials’ attention to their brands and hopefully, foster loyalty and community.

Millennials were also born into a child-centric world where there have never been so much information and research, data-processing and insights.

According to the Centre for Giving, millennials are family oriented and globally oriented. They have grown up feeling valued and protected thanks to more involved, child-aware parents who have nurtured family bonds and emphasised the availability of family support. This has been boosted by a political climate that has appreciated the importance of caring for and engaging with the youth and focused on this. Millennials and their parents relate openly, which leads to better understanding of each other and greatly reduces the classic friction of “the generation gap”.

Millennials have also grown up connected and engaging with the global community. They find it easy to bridge the distances of geography and culture. This leads to a wider perception of community and obliterates obstacles such as geography and cultural differences when it comes to caring about others.