News & Insights

Consumer trust in brands increasingly fragile

17 October 2017 - 05:50 Lynette Dicey
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Emerging market consumers, including those in SA, have more trust in brands online than consumers in developed countries, according to the 2017 Connected Life study by Kantar TNS.

The study revealed that nearly one third of SA consumers consider the content that brands post on social media irrelevant and are concerned about social networks’ control of what users see in their feeds. A total of 39% of SA consumers are concerned about the amount of personal data brands have about them while 34% of them object to their lives being monitored by connected devices. Just 38% of consumers consider social media content to be reliable and only 36% trust large global brands.

The big take-out: Consumer trust is fragile and marketers should not take it for granted.

The study explored consumer trust in brands in four areas: technology, content, data and e-commerce.

While technology is allowing brands to develop better customer service experiences, it can erode consumer’s trust and confidence if poorly deployed. More than a third of SA consumers – 36% – are prepared to interact with a machine if their query is dealt with more quickly than via traditional routes.

The proliferation of fake news and brands releasing self-serving information has resulted in social media content being discredited and distrusted to a growing extent while consumers globally are increasingly aware of the price they are paying for their connected lifestyles.

While South Africans have not rejected mobile ecommerce solutions, 40% don’t want to pay using their mobiles, indicating that there are still trust barriers to overcome.  Encouragingly, 31% would prefer to pay for everything using their mobile.

South Africans, says Karin du Chenne, CEO insights at Kantar SA, are still excited by the benefits and information they receive from brands in social media and the Internet. With most experiencing connectivity via their mobile phones – which makes it a more personal experience – they appreciate the benefits that targeted personalisation can bring and don’t experience the same levels of fear or distrust as their global counterparts in more developed nations. “The challenge for brands is to ensure they provide relevant, creative and engaging content to ensure they maintain this relationship of trust,” she says.

Global lead of connected solutions at Kantar TNS, Michael Nicholas, says the study has implications for every brand. “The most successful brands are typically those that are trusted by consumers. When trust is lost, it can be hugely damaging.  And while brands in emerging countries experience higher levels of consumer trust than those in developed countries, they shouldn’t take that for granted.”

To build and protect trust, he says, brands need to put the customer first – something many marketers have forgotten to do. This means understanding their motivations and the right moments to engage with them. Furthermore, they need to respect their time as valuable and be more transparent about how and when they collect and use their personal data.

Also in The Redzone:

Retail advertising under the spotlight

The final Financial Mail AdForum for the year looked at retail advertising. Save for a couple of good television ads, retail advertising in SA was ...
News & Insights
17 hours ago

Find your brand voice with the Branded Content Marketing Association

A new organisation is launched to promote expertise in content marketing among brands and advertising agencies
News & Insights
4 days ago

Behind the demise of The Jupiter Drawing Room (JHB)

In a frank and reflective interview with the Financial Mail, founder Graham Warsop opened up on mistakes made and lessons learnt
News & Insights
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Consumer trust in brands increasingly fragile
News & Insights
2.
Retail advertising under the spotlight
News & Insights
3.
Amarula educates consumers on the plight of the ...
News & Insights
4.
Find your brand voice with the Branded Content ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

Consumer activism on the increase in SA
News & Insights

Regulatory shifts bring risks and opportunities for brands and media owners
News & Insights

SA consumers change their shopping habits
News & Insights

Sunday Times Top Brands Award winners
News & Insights

SA’s precarious economic position
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.