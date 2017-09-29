Cracking marketing tech

Brands in the UK and the US spend as much as 16% of their marketing budget on new marketing technology, mainly software programs. Accountancy firm Moore Stephens says increasing spend is on tools that can enhance brand optimisation, and is being driven by dissatisfaction with what respondents have available.

Many of them say they don’t have the right marketing tools to get the job done. When analysing by agency vs brand, 58% of agencies said they didn’t believe their clients had the right marketing tools or, if they did, thought they were not using them properly. Limited budget was the main barrier to the implementation of marketing technology tools, followed by a lack of understanding of the technology.