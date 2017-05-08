RocoMamas’ #ElectionBurger campaign wins big at Prism Awards

A campaign by Tribeca Public Relations and Retroviral Digital Communications for burger chain RocoMamas won the coveted Prism Award for overall campaign of the year. Other big winners at the awards, which took place on May 6 in Johannesburg, were Burson-Marsteller, which won gold for African network of the year, and Sejamothopo Motau, DA shadow minister for the presidency, who received a lifetime achievement award.

The Prism Awards recognise public relations and communications professionals who successfully incorporate strategy, creativity and professionalism into public relations and communication programmes, and strategies that showcase a successful public relations campaign. This year more than 220 entries were received.

Judges described Tribeca and Retroviral’s RocoMamas’ #ElectionBurger campaign as an all-round winner with exceptional results. The campaign’s results, said chief judge Marilyn Watson, were measurable against the objectives, delivered superb return on investment and were well supported by research.

The six-week campaign, which ran from October to mid-November 2016, was driven through digital and social media, and supported by public relations. It was the most successful marketing campaign in the restaurant’s three-year history and exceeded its objectives: sales increased 20% year on year, with more than 35,000 burgers sold.

