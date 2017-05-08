News & Insights

RocoMamas’ #ElectionBurger campaign wins big at Prism Awards

08 May 2017 - 13:25 Lynette Dicey
The winners of the SA Campaign of the Year 2017 from Tribeca Public Relations and Retroviral Digital Communications: Nicky James, Taryn Sharman, Mike Sharmin, Samantha Robinson and Lebo Mauso.
The winners of the SA Campaign of the Year 2017 from Tribeca Public Relations and Retroviral Digital Communications: Nicky James, Taryn Sharman, Mike Sharmin, Samantha Robinson and Lebo Mauso.

A campaign by Tribeca Public Relations and Retroviral Digital Communications for burger chain RocoMamas won the coveted Prism Award for overall campaign of the year. Other big winners at the awards, which took place on May 6 in Johannesburg, were Burson-Marsteller, which won gold for African network of the year, and Sejamothopo Motau, DA shadow minister for the presidency, who received a lifetime achievement award.

The Prism Awards recognise public relations and communications professionals who successfully incorporate strategy, creativity and professionalism into public relations and communication programmes, and strategies that showcase a successful public relations campaign. This year more than 220 entries were received.

Judges described Tribeca and Retroviral’s RocoMamas’ #ElectionBurger campaign as an all-round winner with exceptional results. The campaign’s results, said chief judge Marilyn Watson, were measurable against the objectives, delivered superb return on investment and were well supported by research.

The six-week campaign, which ran from October to mid-November 2016, was driven through digital and social media, and supported by public relations. It was the most successful marketing campaign in the restaurant’s three-year history and exceeded its objectives: sales increased 20% year on year, with more than 35,000 burgers sold.

Click on the image blow to read the full list of gold winners: 

Content marketing: tell no lies

A content marketing strategy can succeed only if it is original, sincere and believable. Simply copying the recipes of benchmark case studies won’t ...
News & Insights
12 days ago

BrandQuantum introduces software to manage brand consistency

Consistency is becoming even more of a business imperative and a key driver of success
News & Insights
13 days ago

What rate card?

There is a growing disconnect between the rate card for media advertising and the discount being offered, as newspaper circulation, radio audiences ...
News & Insights
18 days ago

More needs to be done to attract and retain women to advertising

2017 Loeries chair Suhana Gordhan is passionate about gender equality. She says it’s imperative that agency leaders identify and nurture female talent
News & Insights
20 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
RocoMamas’ #ElectionBurger campaign wins big at ...
News & Insights
2.
Have a social media crisis management plan in ...
News & Insights
3.
ASA looking for a lifeline
News & Insights
4.
Revolutionising B2B communication using ...
News & Insights

Related Articles

Have a social media crisis management plan in place, urges Forrester report
News & Insights

Revolutionising B2B communication using anthropology
News & Insights

Beating bid rigging in advertising and film industry
News & Insights

30 minutes with Kgaugelo Maphai
News & Insights

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.