Revolutionising B2B communication using anthropology

Unlike most ad agencies in SA that use research and psychology to inform their strategies, Demographica focuses on anthropology to lead its B2B marketing.

CEO and Founder Warren Moss came across a case study in 2014 that would later prove to be groundbreaking for the agency. Titled “An Anthropologist Walks into a Bar”, the study followed the journey of a craft beer company in America that employed a team of anthropologists to help them increase sales. The concept resonated with Moss, who identified with the way in which anthropology – the study of human behaviour in terms of culture and context – uses the idea of immersion to solve problems.

As opposed to the research and psychology used by traditional advertising agencies, anthropology doesn’t rely on verbal indicators to solve problems, but rather on visual ones. “Very often, a client will have a problem with a product that has less to do with the product itself than with the environmental context,” explains Moss. “A traditional approach to advertising would be to default to pricing, distribution or selling points, whereas an anthropological one would look to solve the problem in terms of culture and context.”

Moss was so impressed with this approach that he decided to implement it in his own agency. Research revealed that very few agencies were using anthropology globally, and that there were none at all in Africa. But bringing an anthropologist on board proved to be challenging, as most worked in academia and had little interest in the business environment, coupled with a deep suspicion of advertising – a discipline some of them believed sold people products they did not need and went against their philosophy of cultural context.