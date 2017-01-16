Three key growth areas for innovation in the SA digital landscape
As the pace of technological innovation continues to accelerate, new technologies are emerging that show immense promise for the local digital industry. Gaming, streaming services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are three emerging technologies that could be catalysts for entire new industries in the local digital landscape, and local companies are already making inroads into these new technologies.
The global games market was worth US$99.6bn in 2016, with growth (especially in the mobile games market) expected to push the market to $112bn by 2018. In 2015, mobile games accounted for only $30.4bn, or 24% of all games revenue. By 2018, that figure is expected to reach $52.5bn, or 34% of total games revenue.
In SA, the games market is comparatively small, at an estimated R2.6bn, or 0.17% of the global market. However, interest in this industry is high: the annual local rAge gaming expo held in Johannesburg draws crowds of 33,000/year, compared with crowds of 50,000 for E3, the largest gaming convention in the world.
One of the country’s earliest success stories, Toxic Bunny, was the first locally developed game to sell more than 100,000 copies internationally. Another, Chase: Hollywood Stunt Driver, was released on Xbox in 2002 and was the first locally developed game to be released on a mainstream console. Recently, releases such as Broforce (by Free Lives) found a welcoming international gaming audience, selling more than 45,000 copies within three weeks of its release.
As gaming continues to grow in SA, especially on mobile, expect to see more independently released games as well as branded games released by consumer brands.
Streaming services too are taking off locally. With the roaring success of streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify and Twitch, not to mention the continued growth of YouTube, on-demand streaming services have largely replaced other viewing models.
SA now boasts 27m Internet users. While many of those are mobile users with low Internet usage, the continued growth of fixed-line ADSL has unlocked new opportunities for streaming services and ushered in a new era of media consumption that places preference on the likes of local Netflix competitor Showmax and Google Play Music over traditional incumbents.
Aside from the more mainstream services, SA has also produced innovations servicing smaller communities of interest, such as NicheStreem, a music streaming service that builds dedicated web and mobile interfaces for niche communities.
As fast, cheap mobile and fixed-line broadband becomes more publicly available, we look forward to unearthing even more “proudly South African” streaming services.
No other single technology since the advent of the mobile phone has produced as much hype as the IoT. The promise: a connected world of devices and sensors that seamlessly interact with each other and with people, providing critical and convenient information to improve quality of life (and efficiency of industry). Some estimates predict that the global IoT market will be worth a whopping $6.2 trillion within the next 10 years, with more than 50bn connected devices by 2020.
Locally, the IoT industry is growing rapidly. Johannesburg and Cape Town have both launched pilot IoT initiatives to start building smart city infrastructure that can facilitate better service delivery and improve the citizen experience.
Notable local innovations in the IoT space include HealthQ, the Stellenbosch-based start-up behind LifeQ, which was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show last year. In 2016, LifeQ announced a partnership with global tech giant Garmin to combine their technologies for more detailed health measurements that can potentially be shared with insurers.
LifeQ’s mobile apps (for Android and iOS) were developed by another promising local IoT company, Polymorph, which positions itself as mobile and IoT app specialists. Another is mobile payment leader SnapScan, which introduced SnapBeacons at select retailers in 2015.
Look forward to significant movement in this space over the coming months as public and private sector interest in IoT-related innovations reach fever pitch.
The IAB Summit and 2017 Bookmark Awards will be held on 16 March.
