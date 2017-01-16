Three key growth areas for innovation in the SA digital landscape

As the pace of technological innovation continues to accelerate, new technologies are emerging that show immense promise for the local digital industry. Gaming, streaming services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are three emerging technologies that could be catalysts for entire new industries in the local digital landscape, and local companies are already making inroads into these new technologies.

The global games market was worth US$99.6bn in 2016, with growth (especially in the mobile games market) expected to push the market to $112bn by 2018. In 2015, mobile games accounted for only $30.4bn, or 24% of all games revenue. By 2018, that figure is expected to reach $52.5bn, or 34% of total games revenue.

In SA, the games market is comparatively small, at an estimated R2.6bn, or 0.17% of the global market. However, interest in this industry is high: the annual local rAge gaming expo held in Johannesburg draws crowds of 33,000/year, compared with crowds of 50,000 for E3, the largest gaming convention in the world.

One of the country’s earliest success stories, Toxic Bunny, was the first locally developed game to sell more than 100,000 copies internationally. Another, Chase: Hollywood Stunt Driver, was released on Xbox in 2002 and was the first locally developed game to be released on a mainstream console. Recently, releases such as Broforce (by Free Lives) found a welcoming international gaming audience, selling more than 45,000 copies within three weeks of its release.

As gaming continues to grow in SA, especially on mobile, expect to see more independently released games as well as branded games released by consumer brands.

Streaming services too are taking off locally. With the roaring success of streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify and Twitch, not to mention the continued growth of YouTube, on-demand streaming services have largely replaced other viewing models.