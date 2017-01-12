Ad crunch ahead

The next 12 months will test the industry as never before, is the ominous view of one advertising executive: "Strap in for flight 2017 and make sure you know where the emergency exits are."

It comes in the context of a changing customer paradigm in which product choices are increasingly made through virtual and augmented reality and sophisticated smartphone technology.

Says Publicis Machine CEO Adrian Hewlett: "It will continue to get significantly harder as clients face harsher trading conditions.

"The natural impact is [for them] to seek out savings and efficiencies — and advertising and sponsorships are an obvious target."

Hewlett says that what this means for agencies, besides tighter budgets, is a move to a more transactional working relationship with clients. "Agencies that are viewed simply as suppliers struggle to deliver value that comes out of a trusted client-agency partnership."