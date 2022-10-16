×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The metaverse means business in Mzansi but may not be ready for prime time

The ad industry seems to be entering a romantic relationship with the metaverse

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 08:22 Arthur Goldstuck

In the past month, two big South African brands announced separately that they had bought “land” in the metaverse, a diverse range of virtual worlds accessed through browsers, mobile devices and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The arrival of radio and TV broadcaster Primedia and financial giant Nedbank reveals that the metaverse means business. But it does not necessarily mean that it is ready for prime time...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.