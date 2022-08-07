×

Opinion

Newsmaker

CHRIS BARRON: Don’t blame Nersa for emergency energy plan’s slow progress

Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes

07 August 2022 - 06:37 CHRIS BARRON

Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), says the body is under pressure from the presidency to speed up registration and approval processes to enable the rapid implementation of the emergency energy plan.

“We were asking for things like power purchase agreements (PPAs) before approving bilateral contracts (between embedded generators and users) ... so we have eliminated that requirement,” he said...

