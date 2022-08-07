Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), says the body is under pressure from the presidency to speed up registration and approval processes to enable the rapid implementation of the emergency energy plan.
“We were asking for things like power purchase agreements (PPAs) before approving bilateral contracts (between embedded generators and users) ... so we have eliminated that requirement,” he said...
Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Don’t blame Nersa for emergency energy plan’s slow progress
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes
