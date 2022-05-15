Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: Tough choices will remain for SA when unearned respite fades B L Premium

SA has been a relatively good story in the emerging-market world since the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This will likely continue for the remainder of this year, and perhaps the first half of 2023. Much of this is not due to SA’s deliberate actions but to global factors that happened to produce conditions that benefit the country. ..