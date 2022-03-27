ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Not just another brick in the wall — Lego toys now teach tolerance
'Reality with a twist' celebrates diversity and imperfection
27 March 2022 - 06:28
As the world once again witnesses adults behaving like kids and going to war for the sake of pride and ego, the kids and their toys are moving on. With a little help, that is, from Lego, maker of the iconic bricks that have engrossed children and adults for 90 years.
In a fascinating shift, the company now aims to inspire tolerance and diversity in play. The unlikely vehicle is a range called Lego Friends. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now