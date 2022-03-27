Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Not just another brick in the wall — Lego toys now teach tolerance

'Reality with a twist' celebrates diversity and imperfection

BL Premium
27 March 2022 - 06:28 Arthur Goldstuck

As the world once again witnesses adults behaving like kids and going to war for the sake of pride and ego, the kids and their toys are moving on. With a little help, that is, from  Lego, maker of the iconic bricks that have engrossed children and adults for 90 years.

In a fascinating shift, the company now aims to inspire tolerance and diversity in play. The unlikely vehicle is a range called Lego Friends. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now