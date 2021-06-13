Discreet global scramble for ideas as inflation tiger stirs
Authorities in the biggest economies say they think price rises are temporary and inflation will stabilise at about their preferred level
13 June 2021 - 00:04
From spikes in the US cost of living to surging factory-gate prices in China, inflation is stirring in all corners of the globe. Monetary chieftains are sticking to their guns, stressing the spurt is temporary. Investors trying to make sense of this are scouring history for the right analogies, and policymakers are scrutinising the record for the best - and worst - approaches.
Pick your era: the 1970s, the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse or even the years after World War 2. All are being parsed for lessons...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now