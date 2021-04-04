SIGN POST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: NFTs go mainstream - but can be complicated
The result of the sudden surge in NFT sales and media hype is that it is dismissed by many as a bubble
04 April 2021 - 00:06
When Christie's auction house sold a digital artwork called Everydays - The First 5000 Days for $69.3m (R1.02bn) last month, it put the establishment stamp of approval on a new form of ownership.
The art was sold as an NFT, for non-fungible token, essentially a digital certificate of ownership that cannot be copied. It is stored on a blockchain, the distributed ledger system that is the basis for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether...
