ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: NFTs go mainstream - but can be complicated The result of the sudden surge in NFT sales and media hype is that it is dismissed by many as a bubble

When Christie's auction house sold a digital artwork called Everydays - The First 5000 Days for $69.3m (R1.02bn) last month, it put the establishment stamp of approval on a new form of ownership.

The art was sold as an NFT, for non-fungible token, essentially a digital certificate of ownership that cannot be copied. It is stored on a blockchain, the distributed ledger system that is the basis for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether...