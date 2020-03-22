ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: When internet access becomes a human right
Only now has the government woken up to the importance of internet access
22 March 2020 - 00:11
The world scoffed, in the early years of this century, when institutions in countries such as Estonia, Finland and France declared internet access a basic human right.
Then, in 2016, the Human Rights Council of the UN General Assembly noted that the internet was a catalyst for the right to freedom of expression.
