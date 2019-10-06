Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Putting robots to work to create jobs for humans South African workers will do anything for you if they understand what's behind it BL PREMIUM

When the World Economic Forum declared in 2016 that 5-million jobs would be lost to emerging technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) by 2020, the job-creation potential was lost in the statistics.

This week, Ford Motor Co showed off a team of "cobots" - collaborative robots - at its Fiesta plant in Cologne, Germany, to demonstrate how robots allow engineers to focus on more complex tasks, thus making the humans more productive.