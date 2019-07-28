Opinion BRONWYN NORTJE: Don't mock 'Mamils' as they tackle midlife crisis Women and men report the lowest satisfaction in middle age BL PREMIUM

I am very worried about my husband. Unlike many of my male friends and my female friends' husbands, he doesn't own a single item of lycra clothing, nor does he show any interest in expensive racing bikes, endurance sports events or even a morning out with the family at Park Run.

Recently, when a friend regaled us with his triumph and torture at the Comrades, my husband's eyes glazed over as his sipped his beer and waited for the conversation to return to the cricket.