BRONWYN NORTJE: Don't mock 'Mamils' as they tackle midlife crisis
Women and men report the lowest satisfaction in middle age
28 July 2019 - 00:13
I am very worried about my husband. Unlike many of my male friends and my female friends' husbands, he doesn't own a single item of lycra clothing, nor does he show any interest in expensive racing bikes, endurance sports events or even a morning out with the family at Park Run.
Recently, when a friend regaled us with his triumph and torture at the Comrades, my husband's eyes glazed over as his sipped his beer and waited for the conversation to return to the cricket.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.