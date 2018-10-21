HILARY JOFFE: Tito should dish up a dash of optimism, a smidgen of realism
As SA heads into the medium-term budget, the economic environment is in many ways worse and the fiscal space far more constrained
21 October 2018 - 00:08
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.