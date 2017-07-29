ZIPHO SIKHAKHANE: A personal energy policy will save your life

This week we go into Women's Month, one of the few times a year, if not the only time, that organisations remember to do something special for the women they have.

Even organisations without females in the roles that matter still pull something off and then forget about the upliftment of women until the same time next year.

As a business speaker who also happens to be a woman, I enter the busiest time on my calendar. Although I am privileged and honoured to have this opportunity to influence thousands of woman business executives and entrepreneurs across South Africa, I am also weary of the reality that this is also one of the only times in the year when the discussion of work-life balance becomes a critical topic.

All audiences want to know the magic answer to this question and all media is dedicated to answering this question.

I always find the question of how one balances work and life very puzzling because, first of all, men are typically never asked this question - even the ones who have become successful enough that people are keen to hear them share their success story on stage.

This question is only asked of successful women.

We only ask women in business this question because we assume they must have had to make trade-offs along the way, when in fact that may not have been the case.

I challenge the concept of work-life balance altogether. Success is not necessarily achieved by having to make trade-offs. The reality is that there is no separate "at work" and "outside of work life" to balance. There is just one life, period.

What is most important is learning to manage our energy levels across the different activities we do. We need to find out which activities, work or otherwise, are our biggest sources of energy and invest time in those. Doing so will help in being able to deliver successfully on the different parts of everyday life that are most important.

Some people get their energy from work, others from play, others from family time, others from alone time. We should not judge others for choosing to over-invest their time in the activities that bring them the energy - women do this more so than men.

For example, there is no formula on how to raise our children, yet we are quick to judge those who invest their energy into non-family-related activities - even if those are the very activities that provide them with the energy to be good parents in the first place.

Living a vibrant and successful life is all about investing time in the activities that give us energy so that we can have capacity for all the other important tasks that drain us.

When we listen to successful people talk about having juggled different parts of their lives quite successfully, we should not immediately jump to concluding that they must be of superhuman capability. Instead, we should listen how they are able to make it happen. It often boils down to their ability to know how to maintain their energy levels for the different demands that life places on them.

When I was younger and far less experienced in business, I too believed that success was all about making trade-offs. I believed that it was the exceptional ones who made it all work. I truly believed that the cold but powerful woman played by Meryl Streep inThe Devil Wears Prada was an example of the only way to the top. Her character was a successful, respected businesswoman who had no choice but to have a cold and complicated non-work life in order to make it all work.

Years later, I now realise that it is a fallacy that work-life balance is about trade-offs.

We are already more than halfway through the year, meaning our energy levels are probably at their lowest - irrespective of whether we are men or women.

As such, we need to take responsibility for reviving our own energy levels for sustainable success, especially with business targets that seem impossible to achieve.

This is true from the staff member on the ground right up to the executive suite.

• Sikhakhane is a global speaker and business strategist specialising in leadership, entrepreneurship and doing business in Africa, with an MBA from Stanford University